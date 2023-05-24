This week, Slate’s senior editor Rebecca Onion fills in for Julia. The panel begins by examining Sanctuary, a claustrophobic BDSM thriller starring Margaret Qualley and Christopher Abbott. Then, they debate Freevee’s hard-to-define “reality” series Jury Duty. Finally, Dana and Stephen are joined by Slate music critic Chris Molanphy to discuss Morgan Wallen and his number one song, “Last Night” and the nature of cancel culture.

In the exclusive Slate Plus segment, the panel talks about Martha Stewart posing for Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit cover at 81 and what it actually achieves in terms of empowerment for women.

Email us at culturefest@slate.com.

Endorsements:

Stephen: “The Price of Crypto” — A comprehensive and non-esoteric summation of Bitcoin’s history (both the network and “currency”) published by The New York Review of Books.

Dana: The simple joy of spring cleaning — While clearing out her basement, Dana recently unearthed an old record player and rediscovered her love of listening to vinyls to pass time.

Rebecca: The Lure (2015) — To prepare for Disney’s upcoming The Little Mermaid live action revival, Rebecca and her husband are binging mermaid-related movies. At the top of her list: The Lure, a Polish musical-horror film directed by Agnieszka Smoczyńska that tells the tale of two sirens who emerge from the water and perform in a nightclub.

Outro music: “Any Other Way” by Particle House.

Podcast production by Cameron Drews. Production assistance by Kat Hong.