“Judy Blume Blooms Again” Edition

Slate’s Culture Gabfest on Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret., Netflix’s new series The Diplomat, and the current reality of weddings.

Episode Notes

This week, Dana, Julia, and Stephen begin by talking about the new Netflix series “The Diplomat.” Then Slate’s Heather Schwedel joins them to discuss the adaptation of Judy Blume’s Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret. Finally, they chat about weddings, as inspired by Slate’s recent wedding coverage.
In Slate Plus, the panel gets into their relationships with Google Maps, prompted by this article.
Endorsements: 

Dana: The 2010 National Theatre production of Hamlet starring Rory Kinnear. 

Julia: L.A. Times’ The Wide Shot newsletter to help you stay informed about the WGA strike.

Stephen: The HBO series High Maintenance. (And, via Dana, the original web series.)
Podcast production by Cameron Drews. Production assistance by Yesica Balderrama.
Outro music: “Champions Day” by Lupus Nocte

About the Show

New York Times critic Dwight Garner says, “The Slate Culture Gabfest is one of the highlights of my week.” The award-winning Culturefest features Slate culture critics Stephen Metcalf, Dana Stevens, and Julia Turner debating the week in culture, from highbrow to pop.

