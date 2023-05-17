“How the BlackBerry Got Squashed” Edition
Slate’s Culture Gabfest on BlackBerry, the new series Bupkis, and the questions about Shakespeare’s identity that refuse to die.
Episode Notes
This week, Dana, Julia, and Stephen start by talking about the movie BlackBerry. Then they discuss the new Peacock series Bupkis. Finally, Slate’s Isaac Butler sits in to talk about the questions around Shakespeare’s identity that refuse to die.
In Slate Plus, Steve’s recent move and how physical place relates to phases of life.
Email us at culturefest@slate.com.
Endorsements:
Dana: The vibes-based playlists on Matthew Perpetua’s YouTube channel
Julia: Amityville: An Origin Story on MGM+ and Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One | The Biggest Stunt in Cinema History (Tom Cruise)
Stephen: See Feist live if you have the opportunity.
Podcast production by Cameron Drews. Production assistance by Kat Hong.
Outro music: “Bloody Hunter” by Paisley Pink