Culture Gabfest

“Dead Ringers’ Gynecological Horror” Edition

Slate’s Culture Gabfest on Dead Ringers, the WGA strike, and the writing and revising of the story of digital media.

Episode Notes

This week, Dana, Julia, and Stephen begin by talking about the new Amazon series, Dead Ringers. Then The L.A. Times’ Anousha Sakoui joins to discuss the WGA strike. Finally, Slate’s Dan Kois sits in to talk about the writing and revising of the story of digital media and Ben Smith’s book “Traffic.”

In Slate Plus, the panel gets into the health of alcohol and caffeine, inspired by this Slate article and this Esquire piece.

Email us at culturefest@slate.com.

Endorsements: 

Dana: Newsreels from the UCLA Film & Television Archive

Julia: The Ultimate L.A. Bookshelf

Stephen: Jan Lisiecki - Chopin: Complete Nocturnes
Podcast production by Cameron Drews. Production assistance by Yesica Balderrama.
Outro music: “The Red Light Special” by Matt Large

