The Mario Movie’s Star Power
Why the Mario Bros. aren’t quite “super.”
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Podcast
If you can't access your feeds, please contact customer support.
Listen on your computer:
Apple Podcasts will only work on MacOS operating systems since Catalina. We do not support Android apps on desktop at this time.
Listen on your device:RECOMMENDED
These links will only work if you're on the device you listen to podcasts on. We do not support Stitcher at this time.
Set up manually:
Episode Notes
This week, host Julia Tuner is joined by guest-hosts Jamelle Bouie and Nadira Goffe. In the first segment, they discuss The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which currently tops the box office and stars Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, and numerous other big stars. After that, the panel talks about Chimp Empire, a new Netflix nature series narrated by Mahershala Ali. Then they wrap things up with a conversation about A.I. music and the song Heart on My Sleeve, which sounds like a collaboration between Drake and The Weeknd, but…isn’t.
Endorsements
Jamelle Bouie: The 1971 film Carnal Knowledge, directed by Mike Nichols.
Nadira Goffe: Ackee and saltfish, a delicious Jamaican breakfast.
Julia Turner: The 2011 documentary Sing Your Song about Harry Belafonte.
Questions? Comments? Email us at culturefest@slate.com
Production assistance by Yesica Balderama. Production by Cameron Drews.
Outro music: “What We Didn’t Do” by Particle House.