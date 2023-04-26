Culture Gabfest

The Mario Movie’s Star Power

Why the Mario Bros. aren’t quite “super.”

Episode Notes

This week, host Julia Tuner is joined by guest-hosts Jamelle Bouie and Nadira Goffe. In the first segment, they discuss The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which currently tops the box office and stars Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, and numerous other big stars. After that, the panel talks about Chimp Empire, a new Netflix nature series narrated by Mahershala Ali. Then they wrap things up with a conversation about A.I. music and the song Heart on My Sleeve, which sounds like a collaboration between Drake and The Weeknd, but…isn’t.

Endorsements

Jamelle Bouie: The 1971 film Carnal Knowledge, directed by Mike Nichols.
Nadira Goffe: Ackee and saltfish, a delicious Jamaican breakfast.
Julia Turner: The 2011 documentary Sing Your Song about Harry Belafonte.

