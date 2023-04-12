Culture Gabfest

“Nike Gets Its Biopic” Edition

Slate’s Culture Gabfest on shoe story Air, Netflix’ new series Beef, and the first full album from supergroup Boygenius.

Episode Notes

This week, Slate’s Rebecca Onion joins Julia and Stephen to talk about shoe story, Air. Then they discuss the new Netflix series Beef. Finally, Slate’s Carl Wilson joins to chat about the first full album by supergroup Boygenius.

In Slate Plus, the panel talks about leftovers and food waste, inspired by Tamar Adler’s book The Everlasting Meal Cookbook.

Email us at culturefest@slate.com.

About the Show

New York Times critic Dwight Garner says, “The Slate Culture Gabfest is one of the highlights of my week.” The award-winning Culturefest features Slate culture critics Stephen Metcalf, Dana Stevens, and Julia Turner debating the week in culture, from highbrow to pop.

