“Nike Gets Its Biopic” Edition
Slate’s Culture Gabfest on shoe story Air, Netflix’ new series Beef, and the first full album from supergroup Boygenius.
Episode Notes
This week, Slate’s Rebecca Onion joins Julia and Stephen to talk about shoe story, Air. Then they discuss the new Netflix series Beef. Finally, Slate’s Carl Wilson joins to chat about the first full album by supergroup Boygenius.
In Slate Plus, the panel talks about leftovers and food waste, inspired by Tamar Adler’s book The Everlasting Meal Cookbook.
Email us at culturefest@slate.com.