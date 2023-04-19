“Beau is Afraid and Ari Aster is Unwell” Edition
Slate’s Culture Gabfest on Beau is Afraid, Hulu’s new series Tiny Beautiful Things, and the state of the music business.
Episode Notes
This week, Slate’s Sam Adams joins Dana and Stephen to talk about auteur Ari Aster’s newest film, Beau is Afraid. Then they discuss the new Hulu limited series, Tiny Beautiful Things. Finally, they chat about the state of the music business as inspired by this recent article.
In Slate Plus, the panel goes deep into spoilers and specifics about Beau is Afraid.
Email us at culturefest@slate.com.
Endorsements:
Dana: Sir John Soane’s Museum in London.
Sam: The Voyager by Jenny Lewis
Stephen: Multitudes by Feist, as well as the Feist and Kings of Convenience collaboration “Red Wing” (mislabeled as “Rewind” on YouTube).
Podcast production by Cameron Drews. Production assistance by Yesica Balderrama.
Outro music: “Did I Make You Wait” by Staffan Carlen