“Party Down Parties Again” Edition

Slate’s Culture Gabfest the return of the Starz comedy, Party Down. Plus, Andrea Riseborough’s Oscar-nominated performance in To Leslie, and the newest entries to the Black Film Canon.

Episode Notes

This week, Dana, Julia, and Stephen begin by talking about the return of the Starz comedy Party Down. Then they discuss Andrea Riseborough’s Oscar-nominated performance in To Leslie. Finally, NPR’s Aisha Harris joins to chat about the newest entries to the Black Film Canon; a collaboration between Slate and NPR.

In Slate Plus, the panel talks about the controversial changes to Roald Dahl’s books.
Email us at culturefest@slate.com.

Endorsements: 

Dana: Nathan Hiller’s article ‘The End of the English Major’ in The New Yorker.

Julia: Art But Make It Sports on Instagram

Stephen: ‘Are You Sure’ by Willie Nelson from The Demos Project: Volume One
Podcast production by Cameron Drews. Production assistance by Yesica Balderrama.
Outro music: “Backwards” by Staffan Carlen

