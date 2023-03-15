Culture Gabfest

The Oscars Are Back, Baby!

Slate’s Culture Gabfest on the Oscars, the age of Trough TV, and the “Bold Glamour” TikTok filter.

Episode Notes

This week, Dana, Julia, and Stephen start by discussing the wins and losses of Oscar night. Then, they’re joined by Slate’s Sam Adams to talk about his recent piece, “Peak TV Is Over. Welcome to Trough TV,” and the current state of streaming television. Finally, they try out TikTok’s new “Bold Glamour” filter and discuss how they feel about it.

In Slate Plus, the panel discusses the recent New Yorker profile, “Agnes Callard’s Marriage of the Minds.”

Email us at culturefest@slate.com.

Endorsements:

Dana:Fat Suit Fart Attack: The Whale,” by Lindy West in her newsletter Butt News

Julia: The monthly Cartoon Club at the New Beverly Cinema in Los Angeles.

Stephen: The live music and food at the Lagniappe House in Miami.

Podcast production by Cameron Drews. Production assistance by Yesica Balderrama.

Outro Music: “200 Dont’s” by Conditional

About the Show

New York Times critic Dwight Garner says, “The Slate Culture Gabfest is one of the highlights of my week.” The award-winning Culturefest features Slate culture critics Stephen Metcalf, Dana Stevens, and Julia Turner debating the week in culture, from highbrow to pop.

