Culture Gabfest

“John Wick Whacks the Box Office” Edition

Slate’s Culture Gabfest on John Wick 4, the new streaming series Swarm, and why classical music is getting popular with young people.

Episode Notes

This week, Slate’s own Nadira Goffe joins Dana and Stephen as they begin by talking about John Wick 4. Then they discuss a new streaming series about fandom gone too far called Swarm. Finally, they chat about why classical music is getting more popular among young people.

In Slate Plus, the panel discusses Freud’s comeback.

Email us at culturefest@slate.com.

Endorsements: 

Dana: Lorraine Hunt sings Handel

Nadira: The app and website Music League

Stephen: “The Trails of the Young: A Semester” by Mary Gaitskill

Podcast production by Cameron Drews. Production assistance by Yesica Balderrama.

Outro music is: “Self Made Woman” by Katharine Appleton

