“Daisy Jones & the Fictional Fleetwood Mac” Edition
Slate’s Culture Gabfest on the Amazon series Daisy Jones & the Six, the feature film Palm Trees and Power Lines, and why it is time to legalize sampling in music.
Episode Notes
This week, Dana, Julia, and Stephen begin by talking about Daisy Jones & the Six. Then they discuss the new film Palm Trees and Power Lines. Finally, writer Dan Charnas joins to chat about why it is time to finally legalize sampling in music.
In Slate Plus, the panel answers a listener question about the practicalities of being a critic.
Email us at culturefest@slate.com.
Endorsements:
Dana: The movie Smooth Talk from 1985.
Julia: “You Didn’t” by Brett Young
Stephen: The Poetics of Space by Gaston Bachelard
Podcast production by Cameron Drews. Production assistance by Yesica Balderrama.
Outro music is: “Blue Nights and Yellow Days” by Matt Large