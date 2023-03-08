“Creed III Delivers a Box Office Haymaker” Edition
Slate’s Culture Gabfest on Creed III, the Oscar-nominated animated short My Year of Dicks, and the history and (potentially declining) relevancy of the Oscars.
Episode Notes
This week, Dana, Julia, and Stephen begin by talking about Creed III. Then they chat about the Oscar-nominated animated short My Year of Dicks. Finally, a conversation about the history of the Oscars and their relevancy.
In Slate Plus, the panel talks about the poor state of projection at movie theaters.
Email us at culturefest@slate.com.
Endorsements:
Dana: Charlie Kaufman’s speech at the WGA awards.
Julia: Sam Anderson’s Spirited Away to Miyazaki Land and Miyazaki’s film Kiki’s Delivery Service.
Stephen: The Betrayal of Adam Smith by Kim Phillips-Fein
Podcast production by Cameron Drews. Production assistance by Yesica Balderrama.
Outro Music: “You Know What I Want” by Staffan Carlen