Culture Gabfest

“Rihanna’s Big Super Bowl Surprise” Edition

Slate’s Culture Gabfest on Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show, the Oscar-nominated film All That Breathes, and the new mockumentary series Cunk on Earth.

Episode Notes

This week, Dana, Julia, and Stephen start by talking about Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime performance with Slate’s Nadira Goffe. Then they discuss the new mockumentary series Cunk on Earth. Finally, they chat about Oscar-nominated documentary All That Breathes.

In Slate Plus, the hosts discuss Leslie Jamison’s article in the New Yorker, “Why Everyone Feels Like They’re Faking It,” about Imposter Syndrome.

Email us at culturefest@slate.com.

Endorsements: 

Dana: Burt Bacharach’s live concert with Elvis Costello at The Royal Festival

Julia: Prince’s Super Bowl XLI Halftime Performance and the oral history behind this iconic performance.

Stephen: Essay in the Dublin Review of Books titled, Problems, problems by Johnny Lyons

Bonus from Nadira: Rihanna’s VMA Medley

Podcast production by Cameron Drews. Production assistance by Yesica Balderrama.

Outro music: “Break The Line” by Coma Svensson

About the Show

New York Times critic Dwight Garner says, “The Slate Culture Gabfest is one of the highlights of my week.” The award-winning Culturefest features Slate culture critics Stephen Metcalf, Dana Stevens, and Julia Turner debating the week in culture, from highbrow to pop.

Hosts