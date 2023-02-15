“Rihanna’s Big Super Bowl Surprise” Edition
Slate’s Culture Gabfest on Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show, the Oscar-nominated film All That Breathes, and the new mockumentary series Cunk on Earth.
Episode Notes
This week, Dana, Julia, and Stephen start by talking about Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime performance with Slate’s Nadira Goffe. Then they discuss the new mockumentary series Cunk on Earth. Finally, they chat about Oscar-nominated documentary All That Breathes.
In Slate Plus, the hosts discuss Leslie Jamison’s article in the New Yorker, “Why Everyone Feels Like They’re Faking It,” about Imposter Syndrome.
Email us at culturefest@slate.com.
Endorsements:
Dana: Burt Bacharach’s live concert with Elvis Costello at The Royal Festival
Julia: Prince’s Super Bowl XLI Halftime Performance and the oral history behind this iconic performance.
Stephen: Essay in the Dublin Review of Books titled, Problems, problems by Johnny Lyons
Bonus from Nadira: Rihanna’s VMA Medley
Podcast production by Cameron Drews. Production assistance by Yesica Balderrama.
Outro music: “Break The Line” by Coma Svensson