Culture Gabfest

“Marc Maron’s Grouchy Grief” Edition

Slate’s Culture Gabfest on Marc Maron’s new HBO comedy special, the Oscar-nominated Polish film EO, and the idea that people need to hang out more.

Episode Notes

This week, Dana and Stephen are joined by Jamelle Bouie as they begin by discussing Marc Maron’s new HBO comedy special From Bleak to Dark. Then they review the Oscar-nominated Polish film EO. Then, Slate writer Dan Kois joins to talk about his article on the importance of hanging out.
In Slate Plus they talk about this article and the Bing Chatbot.
Endorsements: 

Dana: A YouTube user named “nobody.” They post all these incredible baroque playlists with great names.

Jamelle: The films of Satoshi Kon.

Stephen: Listen to Barry Harris, a solo piano album by Barry Harris.
Podcast production by Cameron Drews. Production assistance by Yesica Balderrama.
Outro music: “Forbidden Love” by OTE

