“Women Are Talking, But is the Academy Listening?” Edition

Slate’s Culture Gabfest on Women Talking, the reality series Traitors, and AI chat bots.

Episode Notes

This week, Dana, Julia, and Stephen start by discussing the film, Women Talking. Then they chat about the new U.K. import Traitors with Slate’s own Carl Wilson. Finally, they finish by talking ChatGPT and the coming of AI chatbots.

In Slate Plus, the panel talks about this year’s Oscar nominations.

Read Carl Wilson’s post about Traitors.

Endorsements: 

Dana: Werner Herzog is in his somber, elegiac mode with The Fire Within: A Requiem for Katia and Maurice Krafft. Not to be confused with Fire of Love, about the same people, but made by Sara Dosa.

Julia: Endorsing the third season of Never Have I Ever. It’s such a good show. Sometimes I take for granted the variety of things being made.

Stephen: Two things: 1. I am comically late on Better Call Saul. 2. Sam Gendel is a young L.A. jazz guy with a DGAF attitude towards even the music he makes, in a weird way. The album is called blueblue. Just amazing.

Podcast production by Cameron Drews. Production assistance by Yesica Balderrama.

Outro music: “Last Sunday” by OTE

