“Can a Video Game Really Be Turned Into a TV Show?” Edition
Slate’s Culture Gabfest on the HBO video game adaptation The Last of Us, the French film Saint Omer, and how Roald Dahl’s last great character is still evolving.
Episode Notes
This week, Dana and Julia are joined by Slate writer Dan Kois. They start by discussing HBO’s new series, The Last of Us, a video game adaptation with culture editor and writer at The New Yorker, Alex Barasch. Then they discuss the French film, Saint Omer, shortlisted for Best International Film at the 2023 Oscars. Finally, they finish by talking about Dan’s essay on how the Trunchbull, the formidable villain of Roald Dahl’s 1988 novel, Matilda is still evolving.
Email us at culturefest@slate.com.
Endorsements:
Dan: Two books publishing this week, an anti-romantic comedy, Really Good, Actually by Monica Heisey, about a young woman in Toronto failing to deal with her divorce, and a novel by Matthew Salesses titled The Sense of Wonder about the ways Asian Americans navigate the worlds of sports and entertainment when everything is stacked against them.
Julia: The Smitten Kitchen recipe for seven-yolk pasta dough.
Dana: An unexpected yet beautiful viral Twitter thread by @annethegnome about mushrooms.
Podcast production by Cameron Drews. Production assistance by Yesica Balderrama.
Outro music: “Pull Me Out” by Mike Stringer