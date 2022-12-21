Culture Gabfest

Culture Gabfest “Avatar: Glorious or Racist Schlock?” edition

Slate’s Culture Gabfest on Avatar: The Way of Water, the Netflix series Harry & Meghan, and the new Lensa AI art app.

Episode Notes

This week, Dana, Julia, and Stephen get started by discussing Avatar: The Way of Water. Then they discuss the new Netflix documentary series Harry & Meghan. Finally, they finish by talking about the new Lensa AI art app and all the photos it’s generating online.

Christmas themed images of the Culture Gabfest hosts as generated by Lensa
Photo illustration by Slate. Photos via Lensa AI.

In Slate Plus, the panel answers a listener question about which works of art they like to revisit again and again?

Endorsements

Dana: Spending an afternoon at the Aftel Archive of Curious Scents in Berkeley, California.

Julia: The videos of Front Porch Dad on Instagram.

Stephen: The essay “Ol’ Blue Eyes,” by Simon Callow about Paul Newman in the New York Review of Books.

Podcast production by Cameron Drews. Production assistance by Yesica Balderrama.

Outro music is “Lonely Calling” by Arc De Soleil

