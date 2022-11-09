Culture Gabfest “Explain Crypto Like I’m A Golden Retriever” Edition
Slate’s Culture Gabfest on finally understanding crypto, the Weird Al biopic, and the end of Derry Girls.
Episode Notes
This week, the panel begins by reviewing the Weird Al biopic, Weird. Then, a discussion about the entire run of Derry Girls. Finally, Matt Levine joins to explain crypto.
In Slate Plus, the panel takes on a listener question and talks about comfort food.
Email us at culturefest@slate.com.
Endorsements
Dana: A movie I saw a couple of weeks ago that is one of the best movies I’ve seen this year. If you can see it will depend on where you are but keep your eyes open for this Hindi-language documentary called All That Breathes.
Julia: I’d like to recommend an Instagram account and that Instagram account is by the name of Hot Dads of Picture Books and it is what it says. It’s basically somebody curating pictures of smokeshow dads from picture books. I can’t attest to its future longevity but I appreciate its commitment to the bit.
Steve: The wonderful Mimi Parker, drummer and vocalist of the band Low, has died. I really truly love their music so I’m endorsing both Low and their music but also very much the remembrance by Slate’s own Sam Adams. Low made this crazy, wonderful, spooky rock and roll music that I adore.
Podcast production by Cameron Drews. Production assistance by Yesica Balderrama.
Outro music is “Ruins” by Origo