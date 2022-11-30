“Raiders of the Lost Childhood” Edition
Slate’s Culture Gabfest on The Fablemans, Welcome to Chippendales, and the monopoly that is Ticketmaster.
Episode Notes
This week, Sam Adams sits in for Julia as the panel reviews Steven Spielberg’s new semi-autobiographical film, The Fablemans. Then, a discussion about the Hulu limited series Welcome to Chippendales. Finally, a chat about Ticketmaster.
In Slate Plus, the panel answers a listener question about the songs that make us cry.
Email us at culturefest@slate.com.
Endorsements
Dana: Inspired by chatting about the new Chippendales series this week, my endorsement is the true, non-fictionalized version of the story told by the podcast Welcome to Your Fantasy.
Sam: Endorsing a very specific version of A Christmas Carol. The one-man show version currently on Broadway performed by Jefferson Mays is excellent. Sometimes I find myself wondering if there is any need for another version of A Christmas Carol and this sort of answers that question.
Steve: Singer/songwriter Jessica Pratt is very highly regarded and I wanted to get into her music, but I had trouble until I listened to the song, Back, Baby. Also, saxophonist Ike Quebec. I am absolutely digging his album Blue & Sentimental.
Podcast production by Cameron Drews. Production assistance by Yesica Balderrama.
Outro music is “Stone Cookies” by Dusty Decks