This week, Julia and Dana invite different guests to temporarily fill in for Steve. First, Julia and Dana are joined by Slate’s technology editor, Jonathan L. Fischer, as they hulk out and lawyer out with She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Then, the panel is joined by Slate’s music critic, Carl Wilson, to take a look at one of music’s larger-than-life figures, David Bowie, with the documentary Moonage Daydream. Finally, the panel is joined by Sam Adams, a senior editor at Slate, to discuss the ethics of documentaries—a discussion inspired by the article “Inside the Documentary Cash Grab,” written by Mia Galuppo and Katie Kilkenny for The Hollywood Reporter.

In Slate Plus, the panel discusses unfinished works of art they really wish were, well, finished.

Endorsements

Dana: One of Dana’s favorite Onion articles of all time: “David Bowie Asks Iman If They Should Just Do Lasagna Again.”

Sam: Actually reading Robert Caro’s book The Power Broker.

Julia: Take an art class! Take. An. Art. Class. Generally, if you’re in LA: checkout Makers Mess. Specifically, if you’re anywhere: check out the online kits and classes from Mercedez Rex.

