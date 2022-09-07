Culture Gabfest

Culture Gabfest “Rings of Power, Wads of Cash” Edition

Slate’s Culture Gabfest on Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Breaking, and child acting.

Episode Notes

This week, the panel begins by assessing the most expensive television show to date: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Then, the panel breaks down Breaking, the John Boyega-led hostage crisis film that also includes one of the last performances of late actor Michael K. Williams. Finally, the panel discusses the pros and cons of child acting, a topic choice that was influenced by HBO’s The Rehearsal and Jennette McCurdy’s recent memoir.

In Slate Plus, the panel talks with Ultimate Major Super-Human Friend of the Program (and also author and contributing writer for the New York Times) Jody Rosen about his recent piece in NYT Mag about Willie Nelson, titled “Willie Nelson’s Long Encore.” And as a good example of Nelson’s magic: his performance of “Funny How Time Slips Away” at the ‘79 Austin City Limits music festival.

Email us at culturefest@slate.com.

Endorsements
Dana: Some Texas music: the most recent album from San Antonio indie band Buttercup, titled Specks, an Autobiographical Record by Buttercup.

Julia: Even more Strut afterglow: “Oui ou Non” by Angèle

Steve: In memory of Barbara Ehrenreich: reading her excellent work.

Podcast production by Anna Rubanova. Production assistance by Nadira Goffe.

Outro music is “The Brew” by Chris Shards.

Hosts

  • Jody Rosen writes Feedback, Slate’s column about podcasts, and is a contributing writer for the New York Times Magazine.

