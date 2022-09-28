This week, Slate writer and editor Dan Kois fills in for Julia as the panel begins by revisiting a familiar character in the Jon Hamm-led reboot Confess, Fletch. Then, the panel is joined by Slate’s book critic, Laura Miller, to remember the legacy of the recently departed British author Hilary Mantel. Finally, the panel is joined by Slate’s web editor, Nitish Pahwa, to explain the cheating scandal that has embroiled not only the world of competitive chess, but also the general public.

In Slate Plus, the panel discusses what makes the best bathroom book—inspired by Dan Kois’ article on the subject for Slate.

Email us at culturefest@slate.com.

Endorsements

Dana: The perfect airplane viewing (whilst embarking on a new chapter of book promo): the one hour BBC documentary Attenborough and the Mammoth Graveyard.

Dan: The intensely close reading of the film Predator titled, Predator: A Memoir, a Movie, an Obsession by Ander Monson. In it, Monson transforms the close reading into a memoir about manhood, guns, politics, juvenile delinquency, and more.

Steve: The famous solo by tenor saxophone player Paul Gonsalves during Duke Ellington’s set at the 1956 Newport Jazz festival.

