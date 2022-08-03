Culture Gabfest “Alien Superstar” Edition
Slate’s Culture Gabfest on NOPE, The Last Movie Stars, and Beyoncé’s newest album Renaissance.
Episode Notes
This week, the panel begins by trying to tackle Jordan Peele’s most recent sci-fi, western, horror film NOPE. Then, the panel is joined by author and host of Slate’s Working podcast, Isaac Butler, to discuss the new HBO series The Last Movie Stars. Finally, Slate’s editorial assistant and production assistant for Culture Gabfest, Nadira Goffe, joins to discuss Beyoncé’s 7th studio album Renaissance.
In Slate Plus, the panel gets into some NOPE spoilers.
Email us at culturefest@slate.com.
Endorsements
Dana: The proper name pronunciation of two Irish artists from our Spoiler Special episode: Roisin Murphy and Ciara Mary-Alice Thompson (aka CMAT). In that vein, an endorsement for CMAT’s album If My Wife Knew I’d Be Dead.
Julia: An endorsement from “Recipe Julia” for Alison Roman’s Mustardy Green Beans with Anchovied Walnuts from her cookbook Nothing Fancy.
Steve: From a previous Julia endorsement: the app Merlin. Also, alto saxophonist Sonny Red’s album Out of the Blue.
Podcast production by Cameron Drews. Production assistance by Nadira Goffe.
Outro music is “What We Didn’t Do” by Particle House.