Culture Gabfest “Sandman vs. Predator” Edition
Slate’s Culture Gabfest on Prey, The Sandman, and Colleen Hoover.
Episode Notes
This week, Dana and Julia hold down the fort in Steve’s absence while Slate’s book critic, Laura Miller, fills in as a third host. First, the panel breaks down the Neil Gaiman adaptation that no one thought would happen, The Sandman. Then, the panel discusses the new installment in the Predator franchise: Prey. Finally, supplemented by Laura’s great piece on the author, the panel attempts to answer: Who is Colleen Hoover?
In Slate Plus, the panel discusses pairs of notable people that they’d like to see in conversation with one another.
Email us at culturefest@slate.com.
Endorsements
Dana: Pulling a Julia with a food endorsement: Off-Script’s Samin-Nosrat-inspired thyme pistachio pesto.
Julia: More Summer Strut afterglow: “I Wish That I Could See You Soon” by Herman Dune.
Laura: The New Zealand comedy series, Wellington Paranormal, which is a spin-off of the original What We Do in the Shadows film. Specifically: season 4 episode 3, “The Coolening.”
Podcast production by Cameron Drews. Production assistance by Nadira Goffe.
Outro music is “Forbidden Love” by OTE.