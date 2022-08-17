Culture Gabfest “A Podcast Takes a Lot of Work!” Edition
Slate’s Culture Gabfest on Bodies Bodies Bodies, Paper Girls, and The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical.
Episode Notes
This week, Julia and OUKFOP and co-host of Slate’s Working podcast, June Thomas, steer the ship with a rotating panel of guests as Dana and Steve take a break. First, Julia and June are joined by Slate’s Editorial Assistant and Production Assistant for Gabfest, Nadira Goffe, to discuss A24’s new Gen-Z slasher film Bodies Bodies Bodies. Then, the panel is joined by Slate’s Editor-in-Chief, Hillary Frey, to discuss the new female-led adolescent ‘80s sci-fi series Paper Girls. Finally, the panel is joined by former Slate lawyer (now at many places, including The Cornell Law First Amendment Clinic) Ava Lubell to discuss the current lawsuit between Netflix and The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical and the legalities surrounding fan art.
In Slate Plus, Julia interviews June!
Email us at culturefest@slate.com.
Endorsements
June: The soap-operatic lesbian romance novels from the very prolific writer Harper Bliss. Specifically, The Pink Bean and French Kissing series.
Julia: With a little Summer Strut afterglow, the listener-recommended song “100 years ago (2020)” by The Rolling Stones.
Podcast production by Cameron Drews. Production assistance by Nadira Goffe.
Outro music is “Pike Place Market” by Rockin’ For Decades.