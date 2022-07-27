Culture Gabfest

Culture Gabfest “Summer Strut 2022” Edition

Slate’s Culture Gabfest on their favorite songs of the summer.

View Transcript
Advertisement

Episode Notes

This week, the panel is joined by the host of Slate’s Hit Parade podcast, Chris Molanphy, for our annual Summer Strut episode. First, they discuss this year’s chart-topping songs of the summer and their lack of strut-ness. Then, the panel dives into the longest listener-suggested summer playlist to date (42 hours!) and takes turns in a roundtable discussion of their top favorites from the list.

You can find the panel’s shortlist of favorite summer strut songs here.

In Slate Plus, the panel gives one more bonus round of strut picks.

Email us at culturefest@slate.com.

Podcast production by Cameron Drews. Production assistance by Nadira Goffe.

Outro music is “Lonely Calling” by Arc De Soleil.

Advertisement

About the Show

New York Times critic Dwight Garner says, “The Slate Culture Gabfest is one of the highlights of my week.” The award-winning Culturefest features Slate culture critics Stephen Metcalf, Dana Stevens, and Julia Turner debating the week in culture, from highbrow to pop.

All episodes

Hosts

  • Chris Molanphy is a feature writer and critic who writes widely about music and the pop charts.

Follow