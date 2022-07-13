Culture Gabfest

Culture Gabfest “Lava, Thunder, and Screaming Goats” Edition

Slate’s Culture Gabfest on Thor: Love and Thunder, Fire of Love, and the best streaming platforms.

View Transcript
Advertisement

Episode Notes

This week, New York Times columnist and Slate graduate Jamelle Bouie fills in for Julia as the panel begins by taking on Thor: Love and Thunder with staff writer at The Atlantic and co-host of the podcast Blank Check, David Sims. Then, the panel feels the heat with the new documentary Fire of Love. Finally, the panel ranks their favorite content streaming services.

In Slate Plus, the panel discusses movie cliches they’d rather do without.

Email us at culturefest@slate.com.

Endorsements
Dana: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, the new-ish series on Paramount+.

Jamelle: A re-watch of Universal Soldier, and then: Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning.

Steve: “Opus 40,” an art installation built out of the earth in the Catskills.

Podcast production by Cameron Drews. Production assistance by Nadira Goffe.

Outro music is “Death Dance” by Luftmensch”Death Dance” by Luftmensch.

Advertisement

About the Show

New York Times critic Dwight Garner says, “The Slate Culture Gabfest is one of the highlights of my week.” The award-winning Culturefest features Slate culture critics Stephen Metcalf, Dana Stevens, and Julia Turner debating the week in culture, from highbrow to pop.

All episodes

Hosts

  • David Sims is a culture writer for the Atlantic and the co-host of Blank Check.

  • Jamelle Bouie is a New York Times opinion columnist. He was formerly Slate’s chief political correspondent.

Follow