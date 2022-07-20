Culture Gabfest

Culture Gabfest “Money, Sex, and Space” Edition

Slate’s Culture Gabfest on Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, Loot, and the new NASA Webb Telescope space images.

View Transcript
Advertisement

Episode Notes

This week, author, poet, and host of the podcast This Is Good for You, Nichole Perkins, fills in for Julia as the panel begins by digging into Apple TV+’s new series Loot. Then, the panel explores sex and sexuality in the film Good Luck to You, Leo Grande. Finally, the panel is joined by science writer and editor, Jaime Green, to break down the meaning of NASA’s new Webb Telescope images—her new book The Possibility of Life title comes out in April.

In Slate Plus, the panel discusses their relationship to plot.

Email us at culturefest@slate.com.

Endorsements
Dana: A supplement to the segment on the Webb Telescope: a simple website that takes the images and places them in context to each other for scale.

Nichole: The 2012 romance novel A Lady Awakened by Cecilia Grant, which centers a recent widow who needs to provide an heir to keep her wealth.

Steve: Kris Kristofferson’s song “Help Me Make It Through the Night”: including the covers by John Doe and The Sadies and Sammi Smith.

Podcast production by Cameron Drews. Production assistance by Nadira Goffe.

Outro music is “What Do You Want From Me” by OTE.

Advertisement

About the Show

New York Times critic Dwight Garner says, “The Slate Culture Gabfest is one of the highlights of my week.” The award-winning Culturefest features Slate culture critics Stephen Metcalf, Dana Stevens, and Julia Turner debating the week in culture, from highbrow to pop.

All episodes

Hosts

  • Jaime Green is the associate editor of Future Tense, a project of Slate, New America, and Arizona State that looks at the implications of new technologies. Her book, The Possibility of Life, about how we imagine alien life in science and in fiction, will be published in 2023.

  • Nichole Perkins is a writer and co-host of the podcasts Thirst Aid Kit and the Waves.

Follow