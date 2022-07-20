This week, author, poet, and host of the podcast This Is Good for You, Nichole Perkins, fills in for Julia as the panel begins by digging into Apple TV+’s new series Loot. Then, the panel explores sex and sexuality in the film Good Luck to You, Leo Grande. Finally, the panel is joined by science writer and editor, Jaime Green, to break down the meaning of NASA’s new Webb Telescope images—her new book The Possibility of Life title comes out in April.

In Slate Plus, the panel discusses their relationship to plot.

Email us at culturefest@slate.com.

Endorsements

Dana: A supplement to the segment on the Webb Telescope: a simple website that takes the images and places them in context to each other for scale.

Nichole: The 2012 romance novel A Lady Awakened by Cecilia Grant, which centers a recent widow who needs to provide an heir to keep her wealth.

Steve: Kris Kristofferson’s song “Help Me Make It Through the Night”: including the covers by John Doe and The Sadies and Sammi Smith.

