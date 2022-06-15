Culture Gabfest

Culture Gabfest “Go Extinct Faster!” Edition

Slate’s Culture Gabfest on Jurassic World: Dominion, Fire Island, and the New York Times opinion piece “I Married the Wrong Person, and I’m So Glad I Did.”

Episode Notes

This week, the panel begins by fraternizing with the dinosaurs of Jurassic World: Dominion. Then, they’re joined by senior writer for New York Magazine E. Alex Jung to discuss the movie that changed the Bechdel Test, Fire Island. Finally, the panel discusses a New York Times opinion piece from Tish Harrison, titled “I Married the Wrong Person, and I’m So Glad I Did.”

In Slate Plus, the panel discusses the Bechdel Test.

Email us at culturefest@slate.com.

Endorsements

Dana: In honor of the recently late actor Phillip Baker Hall, the 1984 Robert Altman film Secret Honor, based on the one-man show.

Julia: Generally: micro journaling. Specifically: The Five Minute Journal and One Line A Day: A Five-Year Memory Book.

Steve: With love for the musical cover: Leo Nocentelli’s (of The Meters) cover of Elton John’s “Your Song. Also: the band The Apartments (per Steve: the most underrated indie rock band of all time) and their song “Everything is Given to Be Taken Away” from their live album Live at L’Ubu.

Buy Dana’s book and Isaac’s book!

Podcast production by Cameron Drews. Production assistance by Nadira Goffe.

Outro music is “Bloody Hunter” by Paisley Pink.

