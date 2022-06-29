Culture Gabfest “Elvis, Please Leave the Building” Edition
Slate’s Culture Gabfest on Elvis, The Old Man, and the New York Magazine viral article “Canceled at 17.”
Episode Notes
This week, the panel begins by experiencing Baz Luhrmann’s new biopic Elvis with Slate’s pop critic, author, and media professor, Jack Hamilton. Then, the panel goes on the run with the new FX series The Old Man. Finally, the panel discusses the viral article on cancel culture from New York Magazine’s website The Cut, titled “Canceled at 17.”
In Slate Plus, the panel divulges what they’re actually excited about.
Email us at culturefest@slate.com.
Endorsements
Dana: A movie Dana just reviewed for Slate, Marcel the Shell With Shoes On.
Julia: A fortified endorsement of a previous Gabfest segment, Abbott Elementary.
Steve: An essay by Hannah Zeavin for n+1 Magazine titled, “Unfree Associations.”
Podcast production by Cameron Drews. Production assistance by Nadira Goffe.
Outro music is “Forbidden Love” by OTE.