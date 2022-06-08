Culture Gabfest “Harry Styles: Your Mom’s Favorite Hottie” Edition
Slate’s Culture Gabfest on Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers, Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special, and Harry Styles’ new album, Harry’s House.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Podcast
If you can't access your feeds, please contact customer support.
Listen on your computer:
Apple Podcasts will only work on MacOS operating systems since Catalina. We do not support Android apps on desktop at this time.
Listen on your device:RECOMMENDED
These links will only work if you're on the device you listen to podcasts on. We do not support Stitcher at this time.
Set up manually:
Episode Notes
This week, the panel begins by diving into the animated world of Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers. Then, the panel reflects on Norm Macdonald’s career and influence with his posthumous special Nothing Special. Finally, the panel enters Harry’s House as they are joined by Slate’s music critic Carl Wilson to discuss Harry Styles’ most recent album.
In Slate Plus, the panel discusses their ideal cultural mix.
Email us at culturefest@slate.com.
Endorsements
Dana: In celebration of the late-great Prince’s birthday: his 1987 concert film Sign o’ the Times, which is finally available on streaming.
Julia: Two things: one, the famous Hollywood Bowl venue; two: in honor of the 100th anniversary of the Bowl, the LA Times has put together a guide to the history of the Hollywood Bowl.
Steve: An extraordinary memoir published posthumously in 1939 and written by Sebastian Haffner, a German man who witnessed the 1930s and the rise of Hitler, titled Defying Hitler: A Memoir.
Buy Dana’s book and Isaac’s book!
Podcast production by Cameron Drews. Production assistance by Nadira Goffe.
Outro music is “Stone Cookies” by Dusty Decks.