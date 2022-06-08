Culture Gabfest

Slate’s Culture Gabfest on Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers, Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special, and Harry Styles’ new album, Harry’s House.

Episode Notes

This week, the panel begins by diving into the animated world of Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers. Then, the panel reflects on Norm Macdonald’s career and influence with his posthumous special Nothing Special. Finally, the panel enters Harry’s House as they are joined by Slate’s music critic Carl Wilson to discuss Harry Styles’ most recent album.

In Slate Plus, the panel discusses their ideal cultural mix.

Endorsements
Dana: In celebration of the late-great Prince’s birthday: his 1987 concert film Sign o’ the Times, which is finally available on streaming.

Julia: Two things: one, the famous Hollywood Bowl venue; two: in honor of the 100th anniversary of the Bowl, the LA Times has put together a guide to the history of the Hollywood Bowl.

Steve: An extraordinary memoir published posthumously in 1939 and written by Sebastian Haffner, a German man who witnessed the 1930s and the rise of Hitler, titled Defying Hitler: A Memoir.

Podcast production by Cameron Drews. Production assistance by Nadira Goffe.

Outro music is “Stone Cookies” by Dusty Decks.

