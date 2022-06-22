Culture Gabfest

Culture Gabfest “Running Up That Flaming Hill” Edition

Slate’s Culture Gabfest on Hustle, RRR, and the recent rise of Kate Bush.

View Transcript
Advertisement

Episode Notes

This week, the panel begins by trying out the new Adam Sandler film on Netflix, Hustle. Then, the panel discusses Netflix’s recent big hit, the Indian film RRR. Finally, the panel is joined by host of Slate’s Hit Parade podcast, Chris Molanphy, to discuss musician Kate Bush’s recent rise in the charts.
In Slate Plus, the panel debates which SNL stars became the best film actors.

Email us at culturefest@slate.com.

Endorsements
Dana: A crown of sonnets, For My Father: A Sonnet Redoublé, by Alexis Sears in Literary Matters.

Julia: Cheap hack to kitchen luxury: buy yourself 4 or 5 complete sets of measuring spoons.

Steve: Elvis Costello and Chet Baker performing together.

Buy Dana’s book and Isaac’s book!

Podcast production by Cameron Drews. Production assistance by Nadira Goffe.

Outro music is “Bring My Friends” by Tigerblood Jewel.

Advertisement

About the Show

New York Times critic Dwight Garner says, “The Slate Culture Gabfest is one of the highlights of my week.” The award-winning Culturefest features Slate culture critics Stephen Metcalf, Dana Stevens, and Julia Turner debating the week in culture, from highbrow to pop.

All episodes

Hosts

Follow