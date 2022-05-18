Culture Gabfest

Culture Gabfest “Whose Woods Are These?” Edition

Slate’s Culture Gabfest on Under the Banner of Heaven, Petite Maman, and public parks.

View Transcript
Advertisement

Episode Notes

This week, the panel begins by discussing the new true crime series Under the Banner of Heaven. Then, the panel time travels with the film Petite Maman. Finally, the panel debates “The Future of Public Parks,” inspired by a New Yorker piece from Alexandra Lange.

In Slate Plus, the panel discusses their experiences having their work edited.

Email us at culturefest@slate.com.

Endorsements

Dana: The novel, Howards End by E.M. Forster.

Julia: A listener response to her former request of snorkeling’s relationship to birdwatching.

Steve: A book review in The New Statesman from Scotland’s National Poet, Kathleen Jamie, titled “What rocks teach us about the human condition,” which reviews Hugh Raffles’ book The Book of Unconformities: Speculations on Lost Time.

Buy Dana’s book and Isaac’s book!

Podcast production by Cameron Drews. Production assistance by Nadira Goffe.

Outro music is “Last Sunday” by OTE.

Advertisement

About the Show

New York Times critic Dwight Garner says, “The Slate Culture Gabfest is one of the highlights of my week.” The award-winning Culturefest features Slate culture critics Stephen Metcalf, Dana Stevens, and Julia Turner debating the week in culture, from highbrow to pop.

All episodes

Hosts

Follow