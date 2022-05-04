Culture Gabfest “Hamlet on Steroids” Edition
Slate’s Culture Gabfest on The Northman, Russian Doll Season 2, and the new social media app BeReal.
Episode Notes
This week, Isaac Butler, author and co-host of Slate’s podcast Working, fills in for Steve as the panel begins by seeking Valhalla with The Northman. Then, the panel takes a time-traveling ride with Season 2 of Russian Doll. Finally, the panel is joined by Slate senior editor Rebecca Onion to discuss the new social media app BeReal.
In Slate Plus, the panel—plus guest producer Jessamine Molli—share their experiences watching content while under the influence.
Email us at culturefest@slate.com.
Endorsements
Dana: The Hans Holbein exhibit Holbein: Capturing Character at The Morgan Library & Museum in New York City. Their website has a great online version of the exhibit with audio and artistic reproductions.
Julia: Still looking for RFP on snorkeling; also: an old-school internet delight: Grunge Frasier.
Isaac: Two novels! First: The Broken Sword by Poul Anderson from the mid-20th century. Second: the new novel Happy for You by Claire Stanford.
Buy Dana’s book and Isaac’s book!
Podcast production by Cameron Drews. Production assistance by Nadira Goffe.