Culture Gabfest “Put Your Pants Back On” Edition
Slate’s Culture Gabfest on Men, Kids in the Hall, and bicycles.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Podcast
If you can't access your feeds, please contact customer support.
Listen on your computer:
Apple Podcasts will only work on MacOS operating systems since Catalina. We do not support Android apps on desktop at this time.
Listen on your device:RECOMMENDED
These links will only work if you're on the device you listen to podcasts on. We do not support Stitcher at this time.
Set up manually:
Episode Notes
This week, the panel begins by discussing A24’s newest horror/thriller film from Alex Garland Men. Then, the panel jumps back in time with the reboot of Canadian comedy troupe Kids in the Hall. Finally, the panel is joined by contributing writer for the New York Times, Jody Rosen, to discuss his newest book Two Wheels Good: The History and Mystery of the Bicycle.
In Slate Plus, the panel spoils Men to get to the bottom of the horror mystery.
Email us at culturefest@slate.com.
Endorsements
Dana: This 10 year-old article from Jimmy Stamp for Smithsonian Magazine titled “The Long History of the Espresso Machine.”
Julia: From Jody’s early recommendation via Twitter: the Boston food-chain Tatte, which is expanding into DC.
Jody: New York Times Critic Jason Farago’s series Close Read, in which he does close analyses of works of art. In particular: his pieces on Berthe Morisot, Jasper Johns, and Chitarman’s “Shah Jahan on a Terrace.”
Steve: A deep-cut YouTube video of The Replacements’ “Friday Night is Killing Me” (Live).
Buy Dana’s book and Isaac’s book!
Podcast production by Cameron Drews. Production assistance by Nadira Goffe.
Outro music is “Did I Make You Wait” by Staffan Carlen.