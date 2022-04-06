Culture Gabfest

Culture Gabfest “The Godfather Is Great, But Is It Cake?” Edition

Slate’s Culture Gabfest on The Godfather’s 50th Anniversary, Netflix’s Is It Cake?, and musical plagiarism.

Episode Notes

This week, the panel begins by revisiting the iconic film The Godfather in celebration of its 50th anniversary. Then, the panel answers the question Is It Cake? as they cut into Netflix’s newest hit. Finally, the panel is joined by Associate Professor of Music Theory at the University of Memphis, Jeremy Orosz, to discuss forensic musicology and what counts as musical plagiarism—which he wrote about for Slate, using Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” lawsuit as a case study.

In Slate Plus, the panel discusses reverse thematic aversions, or “thematic kinks.”

Endorsements

Dana: For all the videophiles out there, The Coppola Restoration of The Godfather from 2008, which includes all three parts of the trilogy.

Allegra: New sad girl indie rocker, Leanna Firestone, and her album Forward / Slash which speaks to your inner teen. More specifically, the song “Google Translate / poppies.”

Steve: Julius Aglinskas’ album Daydreamer, which he did with avant-garde experimental music collective, Apartment House.

Hosts

  • Jeremy Orosz is an associate professor of music theory at the University of Memphis. He teaches courses on music from a broad range of styles and genres, and writes about musical borrowing, music and politics, and form in popular music.

  • Allegra Frank is a senior editor at Slate, covering music, video games, and the internet. She worked previously at Polygon and Vox.

