Culture Gabfest “Do Androids Dream of Chris Pine?” Edition

Slate’s Culture Gabfest on Julia, After Yang, and Chris Pine.

Episode Notes

This week, co-host of Working (Slate’s podcast on the creative process), June Thomas, fills in for Julia as the panel begins by digesting HBO’s Julia Child series, Julia, starring one of June’s favorites: Sarah Lancashire. Then, the panel dives into the world of AI with After Yang. Finally, the panel answers Dana’s very important question: is Chris Pine the Robert Redford of our time?

In Slate Plus, the panel discusses their favorite Canadian cultural products.

Email us at culturefest@slate.com.

Endorsements

Dana: An audiobook which revolutionized the way Dana thinks about Virginia Woolf:  Mrs. Dalloway read by Juliet Stevenson (of Truly, Madly, Deeply fame).

June: The Free World: Art and Thought in the Cold War by Louis Menand about a wide range of ideas from World War 2 to The Cold War.

Steve: An essay by general interest writer and professor Justin E. H. Smith, titled “The Punk-Prophet Philosophy of Michel Houellebecq,” for Foreign Policy, in which he writes an uninhibitedly intelligent assessment of the famed French novelist and essayist.

Dana's book and Isaac's book!

Podcast production by Cameron Drews. Production assistance by Nadira Goffe.

Outro music is “I Want a Change” by The Big Let Down.

About the Show

New York Times critic Dwight Garner says, “The Slate Culture Gabfest is one of the highlights of my week.” The award-winning Culturefest features Slate culture critics Stephen Metcalf, Dana Stevens, and Julia Turner debating the week in culture, from highbrow to pop.

Hosts

