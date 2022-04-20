Culture Gabfest “Wet Leg, Floppy Fingers” Edition
Slate’s Culture Gabfest on Everything Everywhere All At Once, Slow Horses, and British indie-rock duo Wet Leg.
Episode Notes
This week, the panel begins by entering the multiverse of Everything Everywhere All At Once. Then, the panel dives into Apple TV+’s newest spy drama Slow Horses (based on books that were reviewed by Slate’s own Laura Miller). Finally, the panel talks about music’s next big thing: British indie-rock duo Wet Leg’s newest self-titled album.
In Slate Plus, the panel discusses a Gawker article from Rachel Connolly, titled “The ‘Pity Me!’ Personal Essay.”
Email us at culturefest@slate.com.
Endorsements
Dana: Dana reads Herman Melville’s sonnet titled “Art” about…art! Also, this video of Dana’s recent book event in Philadelphia!
Julia: L.A. Times’ Festival of Books—where both Julia and Dana are doing panels!—which takes place April 23–24th. In addition: L.A. Times’ “Lit City” package which includes a list of “The 65 best bookstores in L.A.” Notably from that list is Julia’s listener-inspired selection: Children’s Book World.
Steve: An essay in the NYRoB by M.W. Feldman and Jessica Riskin, titled “Why Biology Is Not Destiny,” in which they review The Genetic Lottery by Kathryn Harden.
Podcast production by Cameron Drews. Production assistance by Nadira Goffe.