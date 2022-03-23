This week, New York Times columnist and Slate graduate, Jamelle Bouie, fills in for Steve as the panel begins by entering the Gotham of Matt Reeves’ The Batman. Then, for our final pre-Oscars round-up, the panel digs into Best Picture nominee Drive My Car. Finally, the panel discusses the trend of ever-elongating movie runtimes.

In Slate Plus, the panel questions Jamelle about his recent deep dive into the work of Martin Scorcese.

Email us at culturefest@slate.com.

Endorsements

Dana: Pedro Almodóvar’s addition to the Director’s Issue series of W Magazine, in which he interviews and photographs Penélope Cruz.

Jamelle: The 4K UHD version of the 1993 Jean-Claude Van Damme vehicle Hard Target. Directed by Hong Kong director, John Woo, Hard Target is the first major Hollywood film made by a Chinese director. But, it’s Jamelle’s pick because it’s one of the best restorations of a movie he’s ever seen.

Julia: The Batman ‘66 series, which is a Batman that is different than the dark opus of Batman today. It’s good for adults but also great for kids. And an addendum from Jamelle: the kid-friendly, highly funny Batman animated series, Batman: The Brave and the Bold.

Buy Dana’s book and Isaac’s book!

Podcast production by Cameron Drews. Production assistance by Nadira Goffe.