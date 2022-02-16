Culture Gabfest

Culture Gabfest “Exploiting Pamela Anderson…Again?” Edition

Slate’s Culture Gabfest on Pam & Tommy, Flee, and friendship in middle age.

Episode Notes

This week, the panel begins by discussing Hulu’s new biopic Pam & Tommy. Then, they dive into the Academy Award-record breaking animated Danish film Flee. Finally, the panel discusses Jennifer Senior’s popular article for The Atlantic, “It’s Your Friends Who Break Your Heart” about friendships as you age.

In Slate Plus, the panel takes inspiration from the Scriptnotes podcast and ponders what aspects of other languages they would want to borrow for English.

Email us at culturefest@slate.com.

Endorsements

Dana: Charter Books in Rhode Island.

Julia: An update on her preferred digital clock, per Twitter request.

Steve: Thomas Nagel’s article—“What is rude?”—for the London Review of Books which is a review of Benjamin J. B. Lipscomb’s novel The Women Are Up to Something: How Elizabeth Anscombe, Philippa Foot, Mary Midgley, and Iris Murdoch Revolutionized Ethics.

Buy Dana’s book and Isaac’s book!

Podcast production by Cameron Drews. Production assistance by Nadira Goffe.

Outro music is “If Only I Was a Poet” by Staffan Carlen.

About the Show

New York Times critic Dwight Garner says, “The Slate Culture Gabfest is one of the highlights of my week.” The award-winning Culturefest features Slate culture critics Stephen Metcalf, Dana Stevens, and Julia Turner debating the week in culture, from highbrow to pop.

Hosts

