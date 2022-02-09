Culture Gabfest “Book Twin Powers, Activate!” Edition
In this taping of a special live event, Steve interviews Dana and Isaac Butler about their new books.
Episode Notes
This week, Culture Gabfest is coming to you live from The Strand Bookstore in NYC for a special event! In this live taping, Steve interviews Dana about her new book (Camera Man: Buster Keaton, the Dawn of Cinema, and the Invention of the Twentieth Century) and Isaac Butler about his new book (The Method: How the Twentieth Century Learned to Act).
In Slate Plus, Dana and Isaac answer some questions from the audience.
Email us at culturefest@slate.com.
Podcast production by Cameron Drews. Production assistance by Nadira Goffe. Thanks to Jason Stack for this great photo!
Outro music is “Spinning the Wheels” by Dusty Decks.