In this taping of a special live event, Steve interviews Dana and Isaac Butler about their new books.

This week, Culture Gabfest is coming to you live from The Strand Bookstore in NYC for a special event! In this live taping, Steve interviews Dana about her new book (Camera Man: Buster Keaton, the Dawn of Cinema, and the Invention of the Twentieth Century) and Isaac Butler about his new book (The Method: How the Twentieth Century Learned to Act).

In Slate Plus, Dana and Isaac answer some questions from the audience.
Email us at culturefest@slate.com.

Podcast production by Cameron Drews. Production assistance by Nadira Goffe. Thanks to Jason Stack for this great photo!

Outro music is “Spinning the Wheels” by Dusty Decks.

