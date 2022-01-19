Culture Gabfest “Crushing Responsibility” Edition
Slate’s Culture Gabfest on The Lost Daughter, Abbott Elementary, and Wordle.
Episode Notes
This week, the panel begins by pondering Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut, The Lost Daughter. Then, the panel gushes about the fresh workplace comedy Abbott Elementary. Finally, the panel discusses everyone’s latest obsession: the word game Wordle.
In Slate Plus, the panel enters spoiler territory as they continue to puzzle out The Lost Daughter.
Email us at culturefest@slate.com.
Endorsements
Dana: An LA related endorsement: The Academy Museum (run by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences) which is mostly okay, but has a stellar show called The Path to Cinema: Highlights from the Richard Balzer Collection.
Julia: Potentially the first worthy piece of pandemic art: the Gary Shteyngart novel Our Country Friends, set in an upstate NY country home as friends gather to wait out the pandemic.
Steve: Israeli-born, Paris-based singer Keren Ann’s cover of “Hallelujah.” Also: a no longer on-the-fence, solid endorsement for HBO’s Succession.
Podcast production by Cameron Drews. Production assistance by Nadira Goffe.
Outro music is “Self Made Woman” by Katharine Appleton.