Culture Gabfest

Culture Gabfest “Fool’s Gold” Edition

Slate’s Culture Gabfest on The Gilded Age, Music Box: Listening to Kenny G, and the battle between old music and new music.

View Transcript
Advertisement

Episode Notes

This week, Slate’s TV critic and host of the podcast Decoder Ring, Willa Paskin, and poet, essayist, podcast host, and author, Nichole Perkins, fill in for Dana and Julia. The panel begins by taking a spin with Julian Fellowes’ (creator of Downton Abbey) new show The Gilded Age. Then, the panel debates about Kenny G and the installment of the docuseries Music Box: Listening to Kenny G. Finally, the panel ponders Ted Gioia’s question: is old music killing new music?

In Slate Plus, the panel discusses culture that they’ve changed their mind about over time—whether they’ve grown to like it or dislike it.

Email us at culturefest@slate.com.

Endorsements
Willa: The podcast Once Upon a Time… at Bennington College

Nichole: The collection of stories Vampires in the Lemon Grove: And Other Stories by Karen Russell.

Steve: Ian MacDonald’s essay “Exiled From Heaven: The Unheard Message of Nick Drake.”

Pre-order Dana’s book and buy a ticket to Dana and Isaac’s book event at The Strand (hosted by our very own Stephen Metcalf)!

Podcast production by Cameron Drews. Production assistance by Nadira Goffe.

Outro music is “Pike Place Market” by Rockin’ For Decades.

Advertisement

About the Show

New York Times critic Dwight Garner says, “The Slate Culture Gabfest is one of the highlights of my week.” The award-winning Culturefest features Slate culture critics Stephen Metcalf, Dana Stevens, and Julia Turner debating the week in culture, from highbrow to pop.

All episodes

Hosts

  • Stephen Metcalf is Slate’s critic at large. He is working on a book about the 1980s.

Follow