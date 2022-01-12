Culture Gabfest “We’re All Gonna Die” Edition
Slate’s Culture Gabfest on Don’t Look Up, the life and legacy of Sidney Poitier, and Lost & Found: A Memoir by Kathryn Schulz.
Episode Notes
This week, author and co-host of Slate’s Working podcast, Isaac Butler, fills in for Steve (pre-order Isaac’s book!). First, the panel debates the merits of Adam McKay’s star-studded cautionary tale Don’t Look Up. Then, the panel is joined by film historian and journalist Mark Harris to outline the debt we owe to the late Sidney Poitier—a legend whom he speaks about in his book Pictures at a Revolution. Finally, the panel is joined by author and staff writer for the New Yorker, Kathryn Schulz, to discuss her new memoir Lost & Found.
In Slate Plus, the panel lists some reboots and remakes that they actually would like to see.
Email us at culturefest@slate.com.
Endorsements
Dana: David Ehrlich’s, chief film critic for Indiewire, video montage countdown of the best films of 2021, an annual tradition he’s been doing for several years.
Julia: The LEGO set “Flower Bouquet” (set #10280) which ingeniously replicates a bouquet using some creative LEGO pieces.
Isaac: The novel I Am Not Sidney Poitier by Percival Everett.
Pre-order Dana’s book and buy a ticket to Dana and Isaac’s book event at The Strand (hosted by our very own Stephen Metcalf)!
Podcast production by Cameron Drews. Production assistance by Nadira Goffe.
Outro music is “I Want a Change” by The Big Let Down.