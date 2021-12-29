Culture Gabfest “Annual Call-In Show: 2021” Edition
Steve, Dana, and Julia answer listener questions on our annual call-in show.
Episode Notes
This week, Steve, Dana, and Julia tackle some listener questions in our annual call-in show. Topics include: favorite pieces of art, culture their children introduced them to, and previous years’ endorsements that have become staples in the panel’s lives.
In Slate Plus, the panel continues to field some stellar listener questions.
There are no endorsements this week, but here are links to some of the things mentioned in the episode:
Here’s Julia’s former (Dana approved) Cooks Illustrated blueberry muffin recipe endorsement that’s sourced from The New Best Recipe. Here’s her current favorite blueberry muffin recipe. Dana’s suggestions for content that might help with grief features Francois Couperin’s Leçons de Ténèbres. Some songs Steve would like played at his funeral include: Everything but the Girl’s cover of Captain Beefheart’s “My Head Is My Only House Unless It Rains;” Nina Simone’s version of “Who Knows Where the Time Goes;” Charles Mingus’s “Myself When I Am Real;” and The Go-Between’s “Cattle and Cane.” Julia’s picks include: Felix Mendelssohn’s “Op. 62 No.3” and Superchunk’s “Me & You & Jackie Mittoo.” Here’s Dana’s Spotify playlist of her picks.
Podcast production by Cameron Drews. Production assistance by Nadira Goffe.
Outro music is “Lonely Calling” by Arc De Soleil.