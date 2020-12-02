“Happiest Scaffolding” Edition

On this week’s episode, Steve and Dana are joined by guest host Nichole Perkins, writer and podcast host of Thirst Aid Kit. First, they talk about Happiest Season, the first mainstream queer holiday rom-com. Next, chat with Culture Gabfest producer Cameron Drews about How To With John Wilson. Finally, the hosts talk about a big mistake recently made by the publisher Fireside Fiction, where a white voiceover artist put on a fake accent to read an audio essay written by a Black woman. The essay, written by Dr. Regina N. Bradley, is called Da Art of Speculatin’.

In Slate Plus, the hosts discuss their pop culture blindspots.

Podcast production by Cameron Drews. Production assistance by Rachael Allen.

Outro Music: “What Do You Want From Me” by OTE

Endorsements

Dana: Ludovico Einaudi’s Seven Days Walking

Nichole: Love in Colour by Bolu Babalola

Steve: “Torturing Geniuses” by Agnes Callard in the Point

“I Don’t Want You to ‘Believe’ Me. I Want You to Listen.” by Agnes Callard in the New York Times