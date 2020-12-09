This week Steve and Dana are joined by co-host Laura Miller, books and culture columnist for Slate. First, the three of them talk to Slate’s own Matthew Dessem about what’s real and what’s made up in the new David Fincher movie, Mank. Then Julia Turner joins the show for a discussion about Spotify’s end-of-year “wrapped” feature. For the third segment, Laura talks about the best books of 2020.

In Slate Plus, Laura talks about a debate that keeps cropping up in literary circles about whether kids should be taught more contemporary literature.

Podcast production by Cameron Drews. Production assistance by Rachael Allen.

Outro music: “Ruins” by Origo

Endorsements

Dana: Send your suggestions for a “Winter Walk” playlist to culturefest@slate.com! Lyric-free songs are usually best, and classical music from different cultures and wallowing songs are especially welcome. Playlist to be shared on a future show…

Laura: Wintering: How to survive when life is frozen by Katherine May and Moominland Midwinter by Tove Jansson

Steve: The Elementary Particles by Michel Houellebecq. “I alternate between wanting to hurl the book out the window … and just greedily flipping the pages,” Steve says. Send your thoughts to culturefest@slate.com.