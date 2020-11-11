On this week’s episode, Steve, Dana, and Julia talk with Slate’s television critic Willa Paskin to discuss The Queen’s Gambit. Next, they are joined by New York Times book critic Dwight Garner about his book Garner’s Quotations: A Modern Miscellany. Finally, the panel imagines how the Trump administration will be remembered in American Studies classes years from now.

In Slate Plus, the hosts talk with writer and enneagram counselor Jacob Rubin about their enneagrams.

Podcast production by Cameron Drews. Production assistance by Rachael Allen.

Outro Music: “Bring My Friends” by Tigerblood Jewel

Endorsements

Dana: The Washington Post and A.V. Club’s tributes to Alex Trebek

Julia: L.L. Bean’s down vest

Steve: “Il Miglior Fabbro” by William Wall in the Dublin Review of Books