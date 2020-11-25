Culture Gabfest

“Girls on Film” Edition

Slate Culture Gabfest on The Crown, the TikTok Ratatouille musical, and the future of streaming.

View Transcript
Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Episode Notes

On this week’s episode, Steve and Dana kick off the show by talking about season 4 of The Crown with June Thomas, co-host of Slate’s Working podcast. Next, they’re joined by Slate’s Asha Saluja to discuss one of the internet’s latest creations: a TikTok musical based on Ratatouille. Finally, Slate’s Sam Adams comes to talk about his essay on our new streaming world.

In Slate Plus, Steve, Dana, and June discuss Thanksgiving 2020.

Podcast production by Cameron Drews. Production assistance by Rachael Allen.

Outro Music: “Backwards” by Staffan Carlen

Endorsements

Dana: Online yoga class! Email Dana at culturefest@slate.com for details.

June: Planning your planners for 2021—especially the Brave Sis Journey-Journal.

Steve: Steve’s own anecdote about “Iris” by the Goo Goo Dolls (listen to find out!) and the Phoebe Bridgers and Maggie Rogers’ cover.

About the Show

New York Times critic Dwight Garner says, “The Slate Culture Gabfest is one of the highlights of my week.” The award-winning Culturefest features Slate culture critics Stephen Metcalf, Dana Stevens, and Julia Turner debating the week in culture, from highbrow to pop.

