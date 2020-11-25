On this week’s episode, Steve and Dana kick off the show by talking about season 4 of The Crown with June Thomas, co-host of Slate’s Working podcast. Next, they’re joined by Slate’s Asha Saluja to discuss one of the internet’s latest creations: a TikTok musical based on Ratatouille. Finally, Slate’s Sam Adams comes to talk about his essay on our new streaming world.

In Slate Plus, Steve, Dana, and June discuss Thanksgiving 2020.

Podcast production by Cameron Drews. Production assistance by Rachael Allen.

Outro Music: “Backwards” by Staffan Carlen

Endorsements

Dana: Online yoga class! Email Dana at culturefest@slate.com for details.

June: Planning your planners for 2021—especially the Brave Sis Journey-Journal.

Steve: Steve’s own anecdote about “Iris” by the Goo Goo Dolls (listen to find out!) and the Phoebe Bridgers and Maggie Rogers’ cover.