“Girls on Film” Edition
Slate Culture Gabfest on The Crown, the TikTok Ratatouille musical, and the future of streaming.
Episode Notes
On this week’s episode, Steve and Dana kick off the show by talking about season 4 of The Crown with June Thomas, co-host of Slate’s Working podcast. Next, they’re joined by Slate’s Asha Saluja to discuss one of the internet’s latest creations: a TikTok musical based on Ratatouille. Finally, Slate’s Sam Adams comes to talk about his essay on our new streaming world.
In Slate Plus, Steve, Dana, and June discuss Thanksgiving 2020.
Podcast production by Cameron Drews. Production assistance by Rachael Allen.
Outro Music: “Backwards” by Staffan Carlen
