Culture Gabfest

“That Schmoopy Feeling” Edition

Slate Culture Gabfest on the Bachelorette, Saturday Night Live, and societal collapse.

View Transcript
Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

Episode Notes

On this week’s episode, Steve and Dana talk to Slate’s television critic Willa Paskin about the unprecedented current season of The Bachelorette. Then Slate editor Matthew Dessem comes on board for the rest of the show to talk about Saturday Night Live and two recent articles about societal collapse in the Atlantic and the New York Times Magazine.

In Slate Plus, the hosts discuss which TV universes they’d like to be dropped into.

Podcast production by Cameron Drews. Production assistance by Rachael Allen.

Outro Music: “Break The Line” by Coma Svensson

Endorsements

Dana: The Audm app

Matthew: The first two versions of Invasion of the Body Snatchers

Steve: “Once Again, the American People Have Misunderstood My Election Entrail-Reading Methodology” by Matthew Dessem in Slate

Where Are Earth Are You?” by Frances Stonor Saunders in the London Review of Books

About the Show

New York Times critic Dwight Garner says, “The Slate Culture Gabfest is one of the highlights of my week.” The award-winning Culturefest features Slate culture critics Stephen Metcalf, Dana Stevens, and Julia Turner debating the week in culture, from highbrow to pop.

All episodes

Hosts

Follow