On this week’s episode, Steve and Dana talk to Slate’s television critic Willa Paskin about the unprecedented current season of The Bachelorette. Then Slate editor Matthew Dessem comes on board for the rest of the show to talk about Saturday Night Live and two recent articles about societal collapse in the Atlantic and the New York Times Magazine.

In Slate Plus, the hosts discuss which TV universes they’d like to be dropped into.

Podcast production by Cameron Drews. Production assistance by Rachael Allen.

Outro Music: “Break The Line” by Coma Svensson

Endorsements

Dana: The Audm app

Matthew: The first two versions of Invasion of the Body Snatchers

Steve: “Once Again, the American People Have Misunderstood My Election Entrail-Reading Methodology” by Matthew Dessem in Slate

“Where Are Earth Are You?” by Frances Stonor Saunders in the London Review of Books